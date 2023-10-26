Defenders of Palestinians Rally in Malacca targets 10,000 people on Sunday

MALACCA: The Defenders of Palestinians Rally at Hang Jebat Stadium here is targeting to draw 10,000 participants from various races and religions on Sunday.

Yayasan Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI) chairman Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali said the programme organised by DMDI with the cooperation of several non-governmental organisations (NGO) including Serantau Muslim will be held from 6 am hingga 11 pagi.

“The Defenders of Palestinians Rally is organised following the Malaysia Stands With Palestine Assembly which was held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil two days ago.

“Melaka is the first state to heed to call for a wave of support or solidarity with the Palestinians who were denied their rights and were oppressed by the Israeli Zionists in their own homeland,” he told reporters at a press conference on ‘One Million Palestinian Defenders Rally Road Tour’ here today.

Also present was Serantau Muslim cum the road tour chairman Mohd Hakim Mohd Nor.

He said the rally will be filled with various activities among them speeches on Palestine, nasyid performances as well as a five-kilometre run.

He added that there will also be a donation drive to assist the Palestinians in terms of food and medicine. -Bernama