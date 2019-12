PETALING JAYA: The Defense White Paper is only the beginning of the transformation of the armed forces, according to Deputy Defense Minister Liew Chin Tong (pix).

Liew said the armed forces will work with the government towards prioritising the needs of all branches of the military.

“The armed forces has a long term plan and it will work with the government to get funding to meet its needs.

“It will be part of the integrated defense plan to determine the needs of the defense services and it will be funded by the government,“ Liew said, after attending the launch of the Grand Shravasti Blessing Ceremony for World Peace 2020.

Liew said the defense capability plan will receive government funds after the armed forces determines what it needs.

Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu tabled a white paper at the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 2 to chart Malaysia’s defense plans for the next 10 years, citing increasing terrorism threats, military tension in the South China Sea, cybersecurity attacks, and the rise in human and drug trafficking.

The plan charts out the strategic direction of the country’s defense strategies from 2020 to 2030. It focuses on protecting Malaysia’s interests and defends the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The White Paper outlines the country’s need for a new defense policy in terms of strategies and its capacity in line with the evolving global security landscape, which has become more challenging and uncertain.