Deferment and discount for PTPTN borrowers to be implemented soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The deferment of payment and discounts for National Higher Education Fund Corporation, (PTPTN) borrowers announced in the Budget 2023 will be implemented soon.

In a statement today, PTPTN said the initiative showed the government’s concern for the public in the challenging economic situation and hope to ease the financial burden of the affected borrowers.

“PTPTN is appreciative and committed towards the initiative to implement a repayment discount of up to 20 per cent for three months beginning March 1, 2023.

“We also welcome the initiative to defer repayment for borrowers who earn a monthly income of RM1,800 and below for a period of six months. We will announce the implementation of the initiative in the near future,” said PTPTN.

PTPTN, an agency under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is committed and prepared to offer assistance to borrowers which is in line with the government’s initiative announced in Budget 2023.

For enquiries, borrowers can visit PTPTN official portal at www.ptptn.gov.my or contact PTPTN Careline at 03 - 2193 3000 from Monday to Friday from 9 am until 5 pm. - Bernama