Defunct Jasa to be revived to provide employment

LANGKAWI: The now-defunct Department of Special Affairs (Jasa) will be given a new life so that 500 people can be re-employed.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the move was to assist those whose services were terminated when the department was abolished under the previous administration.

The ministry will even create a position of deputy director-general to head Jasa. Preference for positions in the department will be given to former officers who had previously served in the ministry.

Jasa was one of several government departments and agencies that were done away with by the Pakatan Harapan government to reduce government expenditure when it assumed power in 2018.

Among the others were the Land Public Transport Commission, National Professors Council, the Performance Management and Delivery Unit and the Federal Village Development and Safety Committees.

Zahidi did not address the issue of government spending when he made the announcement at a press conference today.

However, he did described the previous government’s move (to scrap the department) as “wrong” as it had “inadvertently victimised the officers” and that they are now left jobless.

He said former staff of the national planning and outreach units of Felda could also apply for jobs in the revived Jasa.

Zahidi had earlier visited the 5G district control centre at the Langkawi District and Land Office.

Langkawi was selected for the pilot project to incorporate 5G technology in the everyday life of Malaysians and tourists by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also the resort island’s MP.

Incidentally, Mahathir also visited the island on Saturday. He was seen cycling some 10km around the island and holding a dialogue with his constituents.