‘DEL’ serial number records collection of RM2.04 mil

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) recorded a collection of bids amounting to RM2.04 million through the online vehicle number plate bidding system (JPJeBid) for DEL vehicle registration numbers.

Kelantan RTD director, Mohd Misuari Abdullah (pix) said the bid which was opened for five days on July 21 exceeded the initial target of RM2.0 million.

“The number of users registered with JPJeBid is 857,569 with a total of 2,292 bidders.

“The highest bid price was RM95,088 for DEL 7 while DEL 11 which attracted the most number of bidders - 14 went for RM58,000,“ he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Mohd Misuari said the registration number which was successfully bid must be registered for a vehicle within twelve months from the date the offer letter is issued at the state JPJ office or branch.

He said, the remaining registration numbers that were not bid will be open to the public to be purchased at a minimum price starting from RM300 to RM20,000 for the current category numbers.

“People who are interested in getting the rest of the registration number can apply at the state RTD office or branch.

“They are also advised to have a mySIKAP password to get a list of current numbers that have not yet been registered for online purchase.

Kelantan RTD has thus far recorded a bid collection amounting to RM 37,855,689 through the implementation of the JPJeBID system starting with DDP to DEL series. — Bernama