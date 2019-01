KUCHING: Financial constraints are the reason behind the federal government’s decision to delay building the Igan, Rambungan and Batang Lupar bridges in Sarawak , according to Works Minister Baru Bian.

“The government has to be thrifty as the country has a debt of almost RM1 trillion. So, it cannot get itself deeper into debt,” Baru Bian, who is also Sarawak PKR chairman, told a press conference at the Christmas and New Year Open House held at the Community Hall in Jalan Padungan, here today.

He explained that the federal government, however, welcomed the state government’s decision to go ahead with the construction of the three bridges.

“All three bridges are located on coastal roads built entirely by the state government. This is the best move for the people of this state,” he said.

The construction of the bridges was promised by the previous government, whereby the federal government would fully bear the cost of building the Igan and Rambungan bridges and share 50-50 the cost of building the Batang Lupar Bridge with the state government.

Yesterday, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was reported to have said that work on building the Batang Lupar and Rambungan bridges would continue via funding from the state government and that the state Works Department (JKR) was handling the tender process. — Bernama