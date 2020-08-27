Delayed Covid-19 allowance payments due to increase in number of recipients - S’wak JKN

KUCHING: A significant increase in the number of Covid-19 allowance recipients under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) programme has resulted in a delay in its payments.

Sarawak State Health Department (JKN) director Dr Chin Zin Hing said the allowance for the month of June has not been paid yet due to several issues that need to be resolved.

“Among them are to revise and make corrections on the data received from every health facility involved which include identification card number, name, account number and total working days of the recipients.

“On June 26, 2020, the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) had asked the Sarawak JKN to revise the list of recipients for the month of June, which involved 11,344 people due to a significant increase in the number of recipients,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Chin said based on the revision conducted by the Sarawak JKN, the number of eligible recipients was only 7,124 people and it was submitted to the state government on Aug 26.

“The Covid-19 allowance under BKSS is paid based on the names submitted by each health facility and according to the criteria outlined by the Sarawak government.

“The criteria include only MOH (the Ministry of Health) frontliners who directly involved and at high risk in carrying out Covid-19 operations,“ he said.

On March 23, the Sarawak government announced a special Covid-19 allowance of RM300 under the BKSS package to appreciate the contributions of health workers in the state in the fight against the pandemic.

Eligible recipients will receive the allowance on a monthly basis for six months, namely from April until September 2020.

The number of special allowance recipients in April were 6,328 people and it had been paid by the state government on April 27.

In May, the application submitted by Sarawak JKN to increase the number of recipients to 9,664 people was approved for payment June 3. — Bernama