Delays in issuance of Annual Practising Certificates to be resolved by February

PETALING JAYA: Physicians who have applied for their Annual Practising Certificate (APC) will receive the document latest by February, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“We are trying to solve this issue (delay) and send the APC to all doctors as soon as possible ... hopefully by the end of January or latest by February,“ he told theSun in a text message today.

Noor Hisham was responding to a query following concern expressed by medical practitioners for not receiving the APC despite having paid their fee last year.

Asked if those who have applied for but yet to receive the APC can continue to practise, he said: “They shouldn’t worry if they have applied.”

On the reasons for the delay in the issuance of APCs, practitioners in the industry claim the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) has yet to be properly structured as a corporate entity that regulates the practice of medicine.

“Although the Medical (Amendment) Act 2012 was amended in 2017, the actual structure (of the MMC) is yet to be in place. This has created a backlog for doctors who have their own clinics or treat patients. The APC must be displayed for us to practise. Without the APC, doctors cannot renew their insurance for their clinics,“ said a practitioner.

Ipoh-based Datuk Dr Sharil Cik Mat said doctors are in a dilemma without the APC.

“To practise medicine in Malaysia, we need the APC from the Ministry of Health. We have to renew it every year before the year-end. I applied for the APC on Sept 7 and has yet to get a reply from the ministry. The ministry should pay urgent attention to rectify the system so that all doctors will be happy. There is something wrong somewhere.

“We hope and pray for a happy outcome,“ he said.

The Medical (Amendment) Act 2012, an amendment to the Medical Act 1971, and the Medical Regulations 2017, which is to replace the Medical Regulation 1974, came into force on July 1, 2017. The amended Act and its Regulations are able to strengthen the functionality of the MMC as a corporate entity to regulate and ensure quality medical care is provided.

Doctors must have indemnity insurance and attend continuing education courses to upgrade their skills before they can renew their APCs.

The new requirement, which is to come into force in January, makes it mandatory for doctors to accumulate 20 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points.

This can be obtained by attending courses, seminars, workshops, which is organised throughout the year, to be able to practise.

For many years now, there have been rumblings of discontent with MMC, which was formed to register medical practitioners and regulate medical practice.

Delays in issuing APCs, obsolete voting process in the election of council members, delays in processing applications especially from foreign doctors, delays in arriving at decisions pertaining to discipline and professional misconduct, perceived bias and prejudices from council members, overworked staff with few resources and weak response to queries are some of the issues raised by frustrated registered medical practitioners (RMPs).

MMC past president Tan Sri Dr Mohd Ismail Merican had previously expressed that the APC delays were just the tip of the iceberg.