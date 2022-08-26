Delivery man slashed after asking payment for job done

AMPANG JAYA: A 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly slashed a delivery man for asking payment for the job he carried out.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the incident took place in Taman Mulia Jaya on Thursday.

“The victim was at a stall in Taman Mulia Jaya during the incident. While he was at the stall, suddenly the suspect apporached him with a machete and started chasing the victim. The victim was slashed on his hand and leg,“ he said in a statement today.

The victim was sent to Hospital Ampang for treatment.

The suspect has two prior criminal offences and the weapon used in the incident was seized.