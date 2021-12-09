Delivery of MD-530G helicopters for MAF expected in Q1 of 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The delivery of six MD-530G helicopters procured for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is expected in the first quarter (Q1) of next year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (pix) said that all the helicopters made by McDonnell Douglas have been accepted because they met the specifications set through pre-delivery inspections (PDI) carried out by representatives from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) early this month.

He said during the first PDI process before the helicopters were sent to the OEM premises in Arizona, USA last July, the PDI team found several things that required the company to improve the helicopter’s charging system.

“ Mindef acknowledges the delay in procurement and has taken firm and appropriate measures to ensure that the MAF receives these assets as soon as possible. In fact, late delivery penalty is due for the delay.

“However, the amount of the penalty will be determined after the MD-530G helicopter delivery process is completed,“ he said when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the Committee Stage for his ministry today.

Earlier, during the debate session, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) had raised the issue of the delay in delivery of the helicopters.

The Bill which allocated a total of RM11,105,479,300 to MIndef in Budget 2022 was passed after being debated by 20 MPs from the government and opposition blocs as well as Independents. — Bernama