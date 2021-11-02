‘Delivery rider’ snatch theft gang snared by police

KUALA LUMPUR: Sentul police have crippled a gang of snatch thieves impersonating delivery riders who are responsible for dozens of cases in the Klang Valley.

The suspects, known as Geng Ashmer, have pulled off at least 30 cases, especially involving snatching jewellery from victims, over the past five months.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said yesterday four suspects including the mastermind of the gang, aged between 25 and 51, were arrested in several raids in Gombak, Sentul and Wangsa Maju in an operation between Oct 23 and last Thursday.

He said besides their motorcycles, police also seized two bags commonly used by delivery riders and dozens of gold necklaces worth over RM55,000.

Beh said the gang worked as a team when pulling off robberies, where a suspect would act as a lookout for targets while his accomplice would carry out the snatch theft.

He said the suspects sold the loot to a fence in Selayang Baru and shared the takings.

Beh said the suspects are being held under remand for investigations. He also urged those who had fallen victim to snatch thieves to contact Sentul police.