KUALA LUMPUR: A deliveryman today pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here to making false statements about Covid-19 infections on his Facebook page.

Shamsul Anuar Mohd Khairi, 42, was charged with the intent to cause fear among the public by circulating a statement through his Facebook page, about the Covid-19 coronavirus allegedly being in existence in a tour bus in Malaysia that was used by tourists from China, and that the infections would be activated in extremely hot weather.

He is alleged to have made the statement in Wangsa Maju here on Jan 27 this year, at 9.53am.

The charge under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The accused was allowed bail of RM6,500 with one surety, and was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court, and report to the Dang Wangi police station once a week until the conclusion of the case.

Shamsul Anuar’s lawyer P. Suthes had told the court that her client was the sole breadwinner of his family of seven, earning RM1,500 a month.

Magistrate M. Saravanan fixed April 10 for the next mention of the case. - Bernama