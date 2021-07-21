Delta Variant: Sibu residents urged to remain vigilant

SIBU: The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) has urged the public to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set, even if they have been fully vaccinated in view of the detection of a Covid-19 Delta variant case recently.

SDDMC in a statement today said the case confirmed by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) Institute of Community Health and Medicine (IHCM) involved an Indonesian illegal immigrant who entered Sarawak on July 5.

“Residents of Sibu must remain vigilant and continue practicing the SOPs namely to always wear a face mask, ensure physical distancing and avoid crowded places although they have been vaccinated. They are also reminded not to hire illegal foreign workers,” the statement read.

The case was detected following a PCR test on July 7. The sample was sent to UNIMAS for confirmation and the case has been admitted to Sibu Hospital since then.

Another illegal immigrant who entered Sarawak along with the case was found to be negative but has been detained at a quarantine centre here for 21 days.

Two other local residents who were close contacts of the case have being quarantined for the same period. — Bernama