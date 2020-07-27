Demand for marine tourism on the rise among Malaysians

GEORGE TOWN: There is an increasing demand for marine tourism among Malaysians, especially in the post-Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the spread of Covid-19.

Tourism Malaysia Northern Region director Ahmad Husni Ahmad Basri said together with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) and the Fisheries Department they were now actively organising various programmes and courses to convey information on marine tourism to tour guides and tourism agencies in Malaysia.

“Malaysia has many destinations for diving and snorkelling and the demand is increasing especially after interstate travel was allowed,” he told Bernama.

He was met at the ‘Tourism Knowledge Enhancemnet’ programme titled ‘Symbiosis Between Tourism and Marine Environment’ organised by Zou Divers School and Northern Dive Shop which was attended by MOTAC and TMWU officials, local travel agencies, tour guides and industry players in the same sector.

The programme was held to explain the conditions and laws of marine tourism in Malaysia, convey information on marine tourism destinations, share methods and accessibility to these destinations as well as explaining the latest conditions to be complied with during the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Ahmad Husni said Pulau Songsong located in Yan district, Kedah has been identified as a marine tourism destination, especially for underwater activities that should be given attention due to the richness of coral reefs and marine life in the area.

Meanwhile, the organiser of the programme and scuba diving coach at Zou Divers, Zulhairie Zulkiflee said he got the idea to hold the programme to sensitise industry players to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) when taking tourists on vacation.

“After interstate travel was allowed, I found a lack of SOP compliance in jetties at the famous tourist island. There were packed crowds in a jetty, I believe that is because everyone wants to take the family on holiday after months of confinement at home. So, I hope cooperation can be fostered among industry players to prevent such things from happening,” he said.

He added that now the registration to participate in scuba diving classes was also increasing because people are aware that underwater sports can be indulged in safely with their families.

He said, the scope of tourism activities is no longer limited to land only instead people also want to be involved in sea-related activities. — Bernama