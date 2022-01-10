Dementia: Her Majesty urges govt to set up centre to train caregivers

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has urged the government to set up a training centre related to taking care of dementia patients.

Her Majesty said that since many senior citizens suffering from dementia required close care, special training for caregivers of dementia patients should be carried out.

“I urge the government to do something about dementia... perhaps can go (visit) such a centre like in Sweden and then establish it here,” said Tunku Azizah.

Her Majesty said this when she graced the launching of the National Senior Citizen Day 2022 at Dewan Tun Hussein, Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.

Tunku Azizah also advised the public, especially senior citizens, to stay active through various beneficial activities, such as joining volunteer programmes in a bid to avoid suffering from dementia.

“I wish to share that my aunt in Johor is 90 years old... recently I went back to Johor to see her but she asked if I could come around in the afternoon as she had a meeting to chair in the morning.

“It’s proven that age is not a barrier to being active in voluntary associations and that has made my aunt free from dementia because she constantly stays active,” Her Majesty said.

Also present at the launch were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and her deputy Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff. - Bernama