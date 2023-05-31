Demise of 1MDB-linked businessman classified as sudden death

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have classified the demise of a businessman linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) investigations as a sudden death.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said Kee Kok Thiam (pix), 56, an alleged accomplice of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or better known as Jho Low, died of health issues on Monday.

“This case was investigated by police as SDR (sudden death report) and there were no criminal elements,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Earlier today, law firm Valen, Oh & Partners, which claimed to represent Kee’s family, said in a statement that Kee died in hospital after suffering a sudden massive stroke.

Kee, who was investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of receiving money from 1MDB and SRC funds, returned to the country at 3.30 am on May 3 this year after having gone missing since 2018.

He then turned up at the MACC office in Putrajaya at 10 am on the same day after being served with a notice.

Yesterday, an international news organisation reported that Kee had told investigators that he had met Jho Low and several others wanted in connection with the 1MDB case, namely Eric Tan Kim Loong, Casey Tang Keng Chee, Geh Choh Heng and Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, in Macau. - Bernama