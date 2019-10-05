Demography not key factor in choosing Tanjung Piai BN candidate: MCA

JOHOR BARU: Demography is not the sole factor taken into consideration to select the Barisan Nasional candidate to contest in the Tanjung Piai by-election next month.

On the other hand, the choice of candidate will take into consideration the spirit of cooperation among component parties of Barisan Nasional, said MCA deputy president Dr Mah Hang Soon (pix).

“If all considerations were based on the majority (demography or total residents), then where would we be putting MCA seats?

“So, the selection is not merely based on the total number or percentage of residents (voters) or the demography.

“The most important thing I think is the unity of the people. We have to move forward as a team,” he said in an interview with Bernama on the preparation of the party for Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, here today.

Meanwhile, when asked whether his statement meant MCA is not concerned about who is the candidate to be fielded to bring victory to BN, Mah said it is not like that.

“Let us not be too preoccupied with such talks, so much so we become obsessed about it.

“What I meant is for all parties. To me, let us leave it and give space to the top leadership and I am sure the top leadership of BN will discuss the matter and make the best decision,” he said.

Mah said similarly, MCA did not deny that the party is very well-placed to put up a candidate to represent BN.

“If we look carefully, MCA is indeed the suitable party to field the candidate. But this is not a demand but a calculated move after taking all into consideration.

According to records, Tanjung Piai was a traditional MCA seat before it was seized by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the 14th general election (GE14).

The Tanjung Piai constituency has about 57% Malay voters, 42% Chinese voters and 1% Indian voters.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is the ninth by-election to be held after GE14, following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was also the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department on Sept 21, due to heart complications.

In GE14, Dr Md Farid who was an anesthesiologist, won the seat with a majority of 524 votes after defeating Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (BN-MCA) and Nordin Othman (PAS). - Bernama