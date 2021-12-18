‘Demon Slayer’ steals the show on polling day in Piasau

MIRI: A voter dressed as the ‘Demon Slayer’, a popular animation character from a Japanese manga series, stole the show when he arrived at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Melayu here to cast his ballot for the Piasau state seat in the 12th Sarawak election today.

As if that’s not eye-catching enough, Nikezuandi Idris, 41, arrived at the polling centre riding an old bicycle.

His efforts did not go unnoticed, obviously, as he clearly caught the attention of a Bernama photographer and the Election Commission (EC) staff. In fact, other voters even grabbed the opportunity to take selfies with him.

According to him, in the 2016 state election, he came dressed as Batman, but was advised by the EC staff to change his costume before he was allowed to cast his ballot as required by voting procedures.

“This time I came dressed as the Demon Slayer... luckily this time I was allowed to enter and vote. I finished voting at 11.30 am.

“The election is like Hari Raya (festive season), not always... we only get to vote once every five years, so I dress like this today to add some colour to the occasion,” he said when met by Bernama at the voting centre.

The Batman fan, who often sings with his busking group around Miri, also advised Sarawakians to go out and vote.

In the election today, the Piasau seat is being contested by Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Teo Jia Jun of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Hanim Jaraee of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi), Chung Siew Yen of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Peter Hee Leh Keng of DAP.

The Piasau constituency has 21,337 registered voters. — Bernama