Dengue: 50,511 cases, 88 deaths recorded as of June 13

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 50,511 dengue cases and 88 fatalities were recorded in Malaysia from January to June 13, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the total cumulative cases was lower compared to 56,819 cases with 88 fatalities recorded on the same period, last year.

“However, the past eight weeks, saw increasing trends with an average of 8% a week. Based on the trends, the ministry is expecting the second wave of dengue fever in early June until September 2020,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the 10th Asean Dengue Day, here today.

Dr Adham said even though Malaysia is facing the Covid-19 pandemic, continuous efforts must be given priority to combat dengue as the number of domestic cases are still high.

During the enforcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), the people are urged to continue taking dengue preventive measures while prioritising social distancing, wearing face mask and frequently washing hands with water and soap or using the hand sanitiser.

“The (preventive) efforts will be enhanced with the involvement of health agents namely the Communication for Behavioral Impact (Combi) programme volunteers across Malaysia, who will be assisting the ministry to carry out the educational activities on dengue prevention through the new norm approach.

“As of June 12, there were 2,954 Combi teams with 25,531 volunteers nationwide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said the theme of the national level celebration of the Asean Dengue Day this year is ‘10 minutes to destroy Aedes’, which was aimed at establishing solid commitment and cooperation from all parties, including the community, departments, government and private agencies to combat the dengue menace together.

He added that the message behind the theme was to have the community allocate at least 10 minutes per week to clean their environment and destroy Aedes breeding grounds.

Dr Adham also extended his appreciation to all parties for their commitment to address the spread of dengue fever in the country, and hoped that the effort would continue to ensure Malaysians could enjoy quality living, free from dengue fever.

Asean Dengue Day is celebrated on June 15 every year since its launch in 2011. - Bernama