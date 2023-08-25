Dengue cases down 2.2%, four fatalities reported

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of dengue fever cases decreased by 2.2 per cent to 2,487 cases in the 32nd Epidemiological Week (ME32) from Aug 6 to 12, compared to 2,542 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said four deaths due to dengue fever complications were also recorded in ME32.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases recorded so far was 73,680 cases compared to 33,911 in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 39,769 cases or 117.3 per cent.

“A total of 53 fatalities due to dengue fever complications were reported compared to 22 deaths for the same period last year, an increase of 31 deaths or 140.9 per cent,“ he said in a statement here today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said 73 hotspot localities were reported in ME32, down from 86 in the previous week with 57 in Selangor, 12 in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Sabah (two) and one each in Negeri Sembilan and Kedah.

On chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said five cases were recorded in ME32, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 152.

As for Zika surveillance, 1,932 blood samples and 141 urine samples were screened and the results were all negative.

He advised the public to be on the lookout and to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds within and around their premises to break the mosquito's life cycle.

“The eggs of mosquitoes can survive in dry conditions for up to eight months and can hatch again if there is water source, so water containers must be cleaned regularly,“ he said. -Bernama