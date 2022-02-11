Dengue cases down by 9.5%

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of dengue fever cases in the 43rd Epidemiological Week (EW) of 2022 (EW 43/22) decreased by 154 cases or 9.5 per cent to 1,460 cases compared to 1,614 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said four deaths due to dengue fever complications were also reported on EW 43/22.

“The cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported so far is 49,569 cases compared to 21,707 cases for the same period in 2021, an increase of 27,862 cases (128.4 per cent)”, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 33 deaths due to dengue complications were reported compared to 16 last year, an increase of 13 deaths or 81.3 per cent.

He said the number of localities where the disease was detected last week also went up, to 56 compared to 51 the previous week.

Dr Noor Hisham said 35 of the localities were in Selangor, Sabah (15), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (four) and one each in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.

Regarding chikungunya, he said surveillance recorded one case in the EW 43 in Selangor.

The cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 670 cases, he said. - Bernama