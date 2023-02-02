Dengue cases drop 17.6% last week: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of dengue fever cases in the 4th epidemiological week this year (Jan 22-28) dropped by 17.6 per cent to 1,910 cases from 2,319 cases the previous week, with one fatality recorded.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported to date is 8,968 cases compared to 2,948 during the same period last year, adding that this was an increase of 204.2 per cent, or 6,020 cases.

“Four deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported so far compared to no fatalities in the same period of 2022,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 79 hotspot localities were reported in the epidemiological week compared to 80 in the week before, with 51 of them located in Selangor, 14 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, 12 in Sabah and two in Penang.

As for chikungunya, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of five cases were recorded in the 4th epidemiological week, with three cases in Penang and one each in Kedah and Selangor respectively, making the cumulative number to date 52 cases.

As for zika surveillance, a total of 169 blood samples and one urine sample were screened, with the results all negative, he said.

On religious and cultural celebrations ahead, Dr Noor Hisham reminded the people to manage well all facilities and paraphernalia used so that they do not end up as Aedes mosquito breeding spots.

“Therefore, ensure cleanliness in all areas where the ceremonies or celebrations are held. Dispose of all damaged and unused items in recycling or disposal sites. Also, use aerosol spray before commencing activities,” he said.

He also reminded the public to wear brightly coloured clothes and to cover their bodies when carrying out outdoor activities during Aedes mosquitoes’ peak biting periods from 6 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 8 pm.

“Use mosquito repellent on exposed parts of the body. Prevent dengue. Happy Thaipusam and Cap Goh Mei,” said Dr Noor Hisham. - Bernama