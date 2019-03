KULIM: A total of 473 dengue cases were recorded in Kedah from January to March 2 this year, a more than double increase from the 193 cases recorded in the same period last year.

State Health, Rural Development, Religious and Government-Linked Companies Committee chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh said Kulim recorded the highest number of cases at 136, followed by Kota Setar (110), Kuala Muda (110), Kubang Pasu (27), Yan (22), Padang Terap (19), Sik (15), Baling (15), Langkawi (12), Pendang (four) and Bandar Baharu (three).

“There was also one death due to dengue reported in the state during the same period this year. The victim was a 65-year-old senior citizen from Taman Jaya, Kuala Muda, who was also suffering from several other chronic diseases,” he told reporters at the state-level anti-aedes gotong-royong programme here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Ismail said nine cases of Chikungunya were recorded in four districts in Kedah, namely in Kulim (six cases) and Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu and Penang (one case each).

He said the State Health Department had also carried out anti-aedes inspections on 86,386 premises statewide, and 1,635 of which were found to have aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

“A total of 785 compound fines totalling RM380,100 were issued to the premises under the Destruction of Disease Bearing Insects Act 1975, along with 48 notices for destruction and cleaning of aedes breeding grounds,” he added. — Bernama