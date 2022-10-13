Dengue cases in Kedah up 133.3%

ALOR SETAR: Kedah recorded 952 dengue cases this year up until Oct 8, an increase of 133.3 percent, as compared to 408 cases for the same period last year.

State Health director Dr Othman Warijo said so far two deaths due to dengue were recorded while the number of outbreaks increased to 77 compared to 15 outbreaks for the same period in 2021.

“...of the number of reported outbreaks, there are five hotspots that have been successfully controlled, three outbreaks are still active while 69 outbreaks have ended.

“Through the analysis of the Vector Borne Disease Control Unit of the Kedah State Health Department (JKN), a significant increase in dengue cases in Kedah started from the 35th epidemic week (ME) of Aug 28 to Sept 3 in the three districts of Langkawi, Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu ,” he said in a statement today.

He said among the districts with the most reported dengue cases were in Kuah and Ulu Melaka in the Langkawi district; Mergong, Kuala Kedah, Derga, Alor Malai, Kota Setar, Pengkalan Kundur and Teluk Cengai (Kota Setar) in addition to Naga and Jitra (Kubang Pasu).

According to him, control and prevention activities are carried out for all dengue cases and outbreaks reported in all localities to break the chain of infection. Among the vector control activities carried out include inspection of premises, fogging and elimination of mosquito breeding grounds.

“Beginning from Jan 1 to Oct 8 recently, 266,420 premises were inspected and 4,972 compounds totalling over RM2.3 million issued to the owners of premises found with Aedes breeding ground. The compounds were issued under the Destruction of Disease-Carrying Insects Act (APSPP) 1957,“ he said.

Dr Othman said to curb the menace from spreading, the communities must clean the surroundings and destroy Aedes breeding ground and use aerosol sprays.

“They can also use insecticides, mosquito repellant and to seek immediate treatment if they experience symptoms like fever, severe joint pain and rashes,“ he said. - Bernama