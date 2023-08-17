Dengue cases in Kelantan spike 225%

KOTA BHARU: A total of 1,514 cases of dengue fever were recorded in Kelantan from January to August 12, an increase of 225 percent compared to the same period last year.

Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said that two deaths due to dengue fever were also recorded during that period.

“In the last Epidemiological Week we recorded an increase and I expect it will continue to rise with the current rainy and dry weather conditions.

“However, the number of dengue cases this year is lower than the number of dengue cases before the Covid-19 pandemic, which is a 50 percent lower compared to the number of dengue cases in 2020 with 3,030 cases,“ he said.

He told reporters after officiating the Jalur Gemilang Celebration at Wisma Federukung Kota Bharu, here today.

Commenting further, Dr Zaini said if proactive measures including eliminating breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes are not taken, dengue cases are expected to continue to increase based on reports of 122 outbreaks recorded from January to August 12 compared to 26 outbreaks in the same period last year.

“Out of that number, 97 outbreaks have ended while another 25 outbreaks are still active and there is no hotspot outbreak that has lasted more than 30 days in Kelantan.

“So far the ‘hotspot’ localities that have been identified are in Kota Bharu, Bachok and Tumpat,“ he said.

In the same development, he said JKNK always carries out control and prevention activities for all cases including reported dengue outbreaks in an effort to break the chain of infection through vector control carried out involving inspection of premises, fog spraying, elimination of breeding places and health education.

“Until August 12, a total of 371,269 premises were inspected for Aedes breeding grounds and 1,639 compounds worth RM 819,500 were issued to premises owners who were found to have Aedes breeding in their premises. - Bernama