Dengue cases in Negeri Sembilan up by 82.9%

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded 512 cases of dengue fever, an increase of 82.9 per cent from January until May 28 this year from 280 cases during the same period last year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan said Seremban recorded the highest number of cases with 390, followed by Rembau (37), Jempol (27), Port Dickson (20), Jelebu (16), Tampin (13) and Kuala Pilah (9).

“During the 21st week from May 22 to 28, 44 cases were recorded across the state.

“There have been no fatal cases recorded during the current week and only one fatal case was reported during the period of January to May 28 ),“ he said in a statement, here, today.

He added that the four dengue localities that were still active comprised three in Seremban and one in Jempol so far.

Veerapan called on the people to clean up their respective surroundings for 10 minutes each week by getting rid of potential Aedes breeding places or receptacles to curb the spread of dengue. - Bernama