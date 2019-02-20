Dengue cases in Penang doubled in first seven weeks of 2019 compared to 2018

GEORGE TOWN: The number of dengue cases in Penang has doubled with 1,470 cases reported between Jan 1 and Feb 16, compared to 518 cases reported during the same seven-week period last year, according to the Penang Health Department.

It also added that there were five deaths up to the seventh week this year compared to no deaths at all during the corresponding period last year.

The Penang State Health Department in a statement said that the number of cases reported last week also increased by nearly 40% with 185 cases compared to 133, the previous week.

The department identified six hot spots in the state, four areas where the outbreak was uncontrolled and 41 localities categorised as under control.

The ‘hot spots’ were at Taman Seri Damai ( northeast district) Taman Pauh, Billion Kota Permai and Pearl Garden (Seberang Prai Centre); and Perkampungan Valdor A and Taman Tambun Jaya (Seberang Prai South).

Areas where the outbreak was uncontrolled were at Eden Seaview Condominium (northeast district), Jalan Mohd Saad and Chain Ferry Complex (Seberang Prai North) and Zone Impian Indah Zone C (Seberang Prai Centre).

The department advised residents to eliminate mosquito breeding places on a weekly basis by using larvicides available from government health clinics, and also urged them to cooperate with department personnel when fogging was carried out at their homes. — Bernama