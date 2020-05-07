Dengue cases in Perak surge 11.3% to 1,351 cases this year

IPOH: A total of 1,351 dengue cases were reported in Perak between Jan 1 and May 2 this year, an 11.3% increase compared to the 1,214 cases in the same period last year.

State Health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said Kinta district recorded the highest number of cases with 776, followed by Batang Padang with 126 and Larut Matang, Selama, 96.

“Kinta shows the biggest surge in dengue cases with a 135% increase over that for the same period in 2019,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Ding said that from Jan 1 to May 2 this year, 29 outbreak localities were reported, comprising six hotspots with an outbreak of more than 30 days, two uncontrolled outbreaks of more than 14 days and 21 under control outbreaks of less than 14 days from the outbreak announcement.

She said five of the six dengue hotspots are in Kinta -- Kampung Chepor Tambahan (19 cases), Kampung Tersusun Batu 10 (25 cases), Taman Klebang Jaya (11 cases), Kampung Datuk Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 (30 cases) and RPT Chepor (19 cases).

“The other hotspot locality is in Batang Padang, which is Taman Bukit Hijau with 17 cases,” she said, adding that one death was reported in the state, in Larut Matang, Selama, in early January.

She said the state health department and district health office had been conducting operations to curb dengue fever, including carrying out inspection and destruction of Aedes mosquito breeding grounds in private and business premises as well as vacant lands.

“Enforcement measures have been implemented, where 743 compounds and 115 cleaning notices under Section 8(1) of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act, 1975, have been issued,” she said. — Bernama