SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan recorded 682 dengue fever cases between Jan 1 and March 23 compared to 272 during the corresponding period last year.

State Health director Datuk Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali, in a statement said, Seremban registered the highest increase namely 546 cases, followed by Port Dickson (38), Tampin (41), Rembau (16), Jempol (16), Kuala Pilah (13) and Jelebu (12).

He said three cases of dengue deaths had also been reported in Negri Sembilan as of March 23 compared to none during the corresponding period last year. — Bernama