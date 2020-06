SEREMBAN: The cumulative number of dengue cases in Negri Sembilan recorded an increase of 16.9% that is 1,281 cases for the period from May 31 to June 6, as compared to 1,096 cases in the same period last year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said in the 23rd week, from May 31 to June 6, a total of 65 cases were recorded.

“The cumulative distribution of dengue cases in Negri Sembilan this year was 1,072 cases in Seremban district, Port Dickson (50), Rembau (49), Tampin (40), Jempol (34), Kuala Pilah (19) and Jelebu (17).

“No deaths due to dengue was reported in the state bringing the death toll to four as of June 6 this year, with the death rate at 0.4% compared to six cases with the death rate at 0.6% for the corresponding period last year,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said there are still 31 active dengue localities which are all in Seremban.

“Prevention and control activities are ongoing despite the enforcement of the Movement Control Order since March 18, with ‘search and destroy’ Aedes breeding sites activities concentrated outside housing premises and surrounding areas besides larviciding, fogging and health promotion activities.

“While the ‘Gempur Aedes’ operation and gotong-royong activities involving the community have been suspended,” he added. — Bernama