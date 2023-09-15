Dengue cases up 18.7% in ME36, two deaths reported - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases increased by 360 cases or 18.7 per cent to 2,284 cases in the 36th Epidemiological Week (ME36) from Sept 3 to 9, compared to 1,924 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said two deaths from dengue fever complications were also recorded during the week.

He said the cumulative number of dengue cases recorded so far was 82,485 cases compared to 39,188 cases during the same period in 2022, an increase of 43,297 cases or 110.5 per cent.

“A total of 59 deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported compared to 24 deaths in the same period last year,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that 66 hotspot localities were reported in ME36 compared to 83 in the previous week, with 47 localities in Selangor, followed by Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (13 localities), Kelantan (three) and one each in Sabah, Penang and Perak.

On chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said three cases were recorded in ME36, taking the cumulative number of cases to 166.

As for Zika surveillance, he said 2,114 blood samples and 167 urine samples were screened, and the results were negative. -BERNAMA