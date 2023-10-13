Dengue cases up 5.9%, two deaths reported in ME40

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases increased by 5.9 per cent to 2,436 cases in the 40th Epidemiological Week (ME40) for the period Oct 1 to 7, compared to 2,299 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan in a statement said two deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in ME40.

“A total of 67 fatalities due to dengue fever complications have been reported compared wih 28 fatalities recorded for the corresponding period in 2022,“ he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number of dengue hotspot localities during ME40 increased to 70 compared with 60 localities reported in the previous week.

A total of 52 hotspots are in Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (nine) and one each in Perlis, Penang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Sarawak and Sabah

Meanwhile, he said no cases of chikungunya were recorded in ME40, and the cumulative number of cases to date is 175.

“As for Zika surveillance, 2,646 blood samples and 256 urine samples were screened and the results were all negative,“ he said. -Bernama