Dengue cases up by over 224% in Perak

IPOH: The cumulative number of dengue fever cases in Perak increased to 2,762 cases from January to September this year, compared to 851 cases in the same period last year.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said this was an increase of 1,911 cases or 224.6 per cent.

He said one death was recorded in Kuala Kangsar during this period while there were no fatalities during the same period last year.

“A total of 75 dengue fever cases were recorded in the 39th epidemiological week (ME) this year compared to only 24 cases last year.

“Among the areas with the most number dengue fever cases recorded are Kampung Tersusun Batu 5 in the Kinta district with 23 cases while Block A (Zone 1) of the Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Manjung district had 10 cases,“ he told a press conference at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan today.

Meanwhile, Sivanesan said five areas in the state recorded moderate air pollutant index (API) readings, namely Taiping (61), Tasek (65), Pegoh (59), Seri Manjung (60) and Tanjung Malim (78), as of 2pm today.

He also asked schools not to conduct any outdoor activities in the afternoon to avoid health problems such as cough, flu, asthma or eye pain among the students.

“However, so far, there are no cases of people suffering from health problems due to the haze in Perak,“ he said. -Bernama