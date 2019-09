JOHOR BARU: An eight-month-old baby girl was among 19 people who died from dengue in Johor, between January and August this year.

State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said today that a 95-year-old woman was among the victims.

Of the 19 deaths, eight occurred in Johor Baru which also recorded the highest number of dengue hot spots in the state.

During the same period, a total of 7,761 cases were reported, marking a 101% increase, compared to the 3,857 cases and 12 deaths reported last year.

He said this to reporters after launching the Johor-level 2019 Asean Dengue Day here. — Bernama