Dengue fever cases drop 9.5% in 26th epidemiological week

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2.336 cases of dengue fever were recorded in the 26th Epidemiological Week (ME26) from June 25 to July 1, which dropped by 9.5 per cent or 246 cases from 2,582 cases reported in the previous week.

In a statement here today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said one death was recorded during ME26.

He said the cumulative number of dengue cases reported to date was 59,057 compared to 24,743 cases recorded in the same period last year, which is an increase of 34,314 cases (138.7 per cent).

“There were 40 deaths due to dengue complications reported compared to only 18 deaths for the same period last year,” he said.

According to Dr Muhammad Radzi, 121 hotspots were reported this week compared to 130 in the previous week, with 90 localities in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (21), Kedah (six), Penang (two) and one each in Perlis and Pahang,

Meanwhile, he said no chikungunya cases were recorded this week, bringing the cumulative number of cases to date is 137.

For Zika surveillance, a total of 1,503 blood samples and 83 urine samples were screened and the results were all negative. -Bernama