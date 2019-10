IPOH: A total of 2,486 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Perak between January and Oct 12 this year, an increase of 13.1 percent from 2,198 cases for the corresponding period last year.

State Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resources Committee chairman A Sivanesan said four deaths due to dengue were reported during the period this year, from five deaths last year.

The deaths due to dengue reported this year were in Batang Padang, Kinta, Hilir Perak and Manjung, he told a media conference here today.

He said Kinta district recorded the highest number of dengue cases, totalling 693, followed by Batang Padang (273 cases) and Larut, Matang and Selama district with 257, with Perak Tengah recording the lowest number of cases, at only 56.

Sivanesan said the increase in the dengue cases, among others, was due to the lack of awareness among the public on the importance of cleaning their surroundings clean, including to rid the area of empty containers, including used tyres, that could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

He said, previously, more dengue cases were reported in the urban areas, but now more cases were reported in village areas, especially fishing villages and called on the local community to organise activities to clean their neighbourhood or residential areas.

“When there is a gotong royong programme, everybody should join in, not just the council members, village heads and the firemen,” he added. — Bernama