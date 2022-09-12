Dengue fever cases up 11.6% in 48th epidemiological week

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of dengue fever cases reported in 48th Epidemiological Week (ME) rose 11.6 per cent to 1,935 cases compared to 1,734 in the week earlier.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were two deaths from dengue fever complications in 48th ME.

He said the cumulative dengue fever cases logged to date stood at 58,239 cases compared with 24,049 cases for the same period last year which was a increase of 142.2 per cent and there were 39 fatalities due to dengue complications compared with 19 deaths for the same period in 2021.

“So far, 53 hotspots have been reported this week compared with 54 localities in the week before with 24 hotspots in Selangor, 16 in Sabah, 10 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and one locality each in Penang, Perak and Sarawak,“ he said in a statement here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said chikungunya surveillance recorded 21 cases in 48th ME with 20 cases in Penang and one case in Selangor.

“The accumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 731 cases. For surveillance on Zika, a total of 2,003 blood samples and 17 urine samples were screened for Zika and the results were all negative,“ he said. - Bernama