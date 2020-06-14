Dengue: Johor records 18 deaths since January

JOHOR BARU: Eighteen deaths from 4,371 dengue cases were recorded throughout Johor from January to June 6.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said of the total number of fatalities recorded, 12 of them were in the productive age group namely 20 to 59 years.

He said the deaths were mainly caused by the delay in seeking medical treatment.

“Johor Baru has the most dengue cases with 80.7%, followed by Kluang (3.6%), Kulai and Segamat (3.3%), Batu Pahat (2.6%), Mersing (2.3%), Kota Tinggi (1.3%), Muar (1.2%), Pontian and Tangkak (0.9%).

“Of that total dengue cases recorded, 2,099 of them or 48% were from dengue outbreak localities,” he said in a statement today.

As such, Vidyananthan advised the public to seek immediate medical treatment if they fall sick and experience symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and rashes. - Bernama