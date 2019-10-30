Dengue: No vaccine yet, so fogging is the way to go, says Dzulkefly

KUALA LUMPUR: There is yet to be a vaccine for dengue, so other preventive measures, such as fogging, remain the best way to keep the disease at bay.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said there is still no evidence that the options available now are effective in protecting people against dengue fever.

In fact, he told the Dewan Rakyat today, some might even lead to a worsening condition.

He was responding to an additional question from Nor Azrina Surip (PH-Merbok) on whether the ministry would make vaccination for dengue fever compulsory.

This year, a total of 108,606 cases of dengue fever has been reported as of Oct 26, compared with 61,254 in the same period last year, an increase of 47,352 cases or 77.3%.

Selangor has already seen 60,024 cases, compared with the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 13,435, Johor with 9,194, Kelantan with 5,024, Sabah with 4,444) and Penang with 3,802.

The other states recorded fewer that 3,000 cases each.

There were 154 fatalities this year, compared with 104 last year. This is an increase of 50 cases, or 48.1%.

Dzulkefly said that apart from Malaysia, countries that are seeing a rise in the number of cases are Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Laos, Vietnam and China.