Dengue: Perak records increase of 367.7 per cent cases

IPOH: Perak recorded an increase in the cumulative number of dengue fever cases this year, totalling 1,202 cases, compared to 257 cases during the corresponding period last year, an increase of 945 cases or 367.7 per cent.

State Human Resources, Health and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the number of dengue fever cases reported in the 17th Epidemiology Week (ME) this year, which is April 23 to 30, dropped to 72 cases compared to 77 cases in the previous week.

“The Kinta district recorded the highest number of cases at 41, followed by Kerian (seven), Larut Matang and Selama (five), Kampar, Manjung and Kuala Kangsar (four each), Hulu Perak and Hilir Perak (two each) and Bagan Datuk (three).

“Apart from the unpredictable rainy weather, the festive season and school holidays also contributed to the increase in the number of dengue fever cases in the state,“ he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Sivanesan advised the public to be vigilant and keep the environment clean to avoid the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

On the COVID-19 cases in the state, Sivanesan said for the period from last April 24 to 30, 187 cases were recorded with an average of 27 cases per day and the trend began to rise with 33 cases reported last April 30, compared to 6 cases on April 24.

Meanwhile, he said the State Health Department (JKN) had not received any cases related to heat stroke involving children.-Bernama