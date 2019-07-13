Dengue: Sabah records 2,707 cases, 13 deaths in 6 months

TAWAU: Sabah recorded 2,707 dengue cases with six deaths this year as of July 6.

Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said Tawau was second highest in number of cases, with five deaths.

Fogging is not the answer to eliminate dengue; it is community cooperation, by ensuring that homes and compounds are kept clean to prevent Aedes mosquitos from breeding, she said at the state-level Asean Dengue Day here today.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong who officiated at the event said the community must discard the mindset that dengue is the problem of the health department and local authority.

“We must band together and actively play our role in preventing dengue such as spending at least 10 minutes a week to inspect and clear any likely breeding place for mosquitos,“ he said. - Bernama