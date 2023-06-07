Dengues cases drop by 8 per cent, no fatalities recorded

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases dropped by eight per cent or 226 cases to 2,582 cases in the 25th Epidemiological Week (ME25) which is for the period from June 18 to 24 compared to 2,808 cases reported in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan in a statement today said no deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in ME25.

The number of hotspots increased to 130 locations compared to 110 locations in ME24 with 93 of them in Selangor, 22 in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Kedah (six), three each in Penang and Sabah and one each in Perlis, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang

“The cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported up to ME25 stands at 56,721 cases compared to 23,183 cases for the corresponding period in 2022, which is an increase of 33,538 or 144.7 per cent.

‘A total of 39 deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported compared to 16 deaths for the corresponding period in 2022,“ he said.

On surveillance of chikungunya, Dr Muhammad Radzi said no cases of chikungunya were recorded in ME25, bringing the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date to 137 cases.

As for Zika surveillance, a total of 1,461 blood samples and 76 urine samples were screened for Zika and the results were all negative. -Bernama