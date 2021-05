KUALA LUMPUR: The following is a denial of a viral news item on social media by related agencies through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team.

The Health Ministry denies claims that 8,963 and 10,806 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on May 21, 2021 till noon as went viral on social media. The ministry explained that only 6,493 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on May 21, 2021 and has asked the public not to spread false information that can cause confusion and concern among Malaysians. The public is advised to refer to the ministry’s official social media channels on Facebook (KEMENTERIAN KESIHATAN MALAYSIA), Twitter (KKMPutrajaya) and Instagram (Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia) to get verified information. — Bernama