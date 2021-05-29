Denial of fake news on May 29 — KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is a denial of a viral news item on social media by related agencies, issued through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team.

The National Security Council (MKN) has denied the authenticity of poster, which has gone viral on social media, regarding Essential Services under the Covid-19 Movement Control Order. The MKN explained that it was an old poster that was being shared again. The MKN urged the public to stop spreading unverified information that can cause confusion and concern among Malaysians. — Bernama