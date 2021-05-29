Denial of fake news on May 29 — KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is a denial of a viral news item on social media by related agencies, issued through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team.

The National Security Council (MKN) has denied the authenticity of several directives contained in a message beginning with the statement “Hasil daripada taklimat bersama anggota polis berkenaan dengan LOCKDOWN... ” (Results of a briefing with police officers regarding LOCKDOWN...) as has gone viral on social media.

The MKN urged the public to stop spreading unverified information that could cause confusion and concern among Malaysians. — Bernama