Denial of viral fake news on Nov 6 - KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) has denied allegations about the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the closing of the Malacca state borders, which went viral on social media.

The viral statement also claimed that the Malacca state borders would be closed for 15 days, from the day before the nomination day until polling day on Nov 20, 2021, including roadblocks, that would be implemented by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The MKN also stressed that the allegations were false and advised the public not to disseminate any unverified information that could confuse the public.

-Bernama