Denial on fake news at 9am today

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is the response from the responsible agency through a media statement by the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry on fake news that was viralled on social media today.

The Selangor Police Contingent Police have denied the authenticity of the 0.32-second video clip that was viralled on social media, purportedly on a group of people being accommodated at the Shah Alam indoor stadium due to congestion at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, which could no longer accommodate Covid-19 patients.

The Selangor Police Contingent Police advised the public to stop sharing and disseminating news from unreliable sources as it can create panic, disharmony and threaten public order.-Bernama