MERSING: Dental care services were provided for all Orang Asli primary school children, including pre-schoolers, in Johor last year.

Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said the achievements also reflected the state government’s concern for disseminating information on oral health to all communities.

“Dental care services were provided to 10 primary schools and 18 pre-schools once a year, with the level of their oral health improving over the past 10 years.

“In addition, dental care services have gone to 37 of the 58 villages and promotional activities held such as dental care exhibitions, early detection of oral cancer, oral health talks and proper teeth-brushing methods,” he told Bernama here.

He said this after launching a dental care and health programme themed Sayangi Orang Asli, as well as state-level World Malaria Day at Kampung Orang Asli Tanah Abang here yesterday.

Also present was Johor state health director Dr Selahuddeen Abd Aziz.

Commenting further, Mohd Khuzzan, who is also the Semerah assemblyman, said the state government would continue to reach out to the Orang Asli in an effort to increase their awareness of the importance of regular dental check-ups.

“The Orang Asli tend to live in areas far away from towns that provide all sorts of government services including health because they need to find food sources and carry out economic activities.

“Hence, it is difficult for them to obtain this service which has led to unsatisfactory health level, there have been cases referred to hospitals such as oral cancer that was already at the critical stage due to lack of early exposure and taking the issue lightly,” he said.

He said the disease could be cured if the patients were able to identify its early signs. The government has also taken various initiatives by providing treatment and promoting proper oral hygiene practices.

In the meantime, he said the state government would be focusing on activities related to balanced nutrition practices to help the Orang Asli people acquire healthy teeth which are free of cavities or caries.

He also explained that food intake without proper measurement, in excess or unbalanced, can lead to weight gain, as well as diabetes and hypertension.

“We should also be aware of the types of food taken which can also affect the oral health, such as excessive consumption of sugar will cause acid build-up by bacteria in the plaque and cause tooth decay,” he said.

In Budget 2020, the government allocated RM30.6 billion to ensure that people have access to quality healthcare in line with the “inclusive community” aspirations of which RM5 million from it is for the Mobile Clinic services for the rural community especially the Orang Asli people. — Bernama