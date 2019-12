PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Dental Association wants the government to revamp the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act (PHFSA).

The Act has failed to provide a mechanism of continuous review and adjustment in the area of consultation fees, the assocation said in a statement yesterday.

“A Healthcare Facilities and Services Act that is simpler that covers only the essential bases without costly surveillance and enforcement will save the public tremendous amounts of tax dollars and help to bring down the cost of healthcare.” it said.

The association praised the government move to allow free market forces to dictate the consultation fees of doctors and dentists.

It said this would encourage healthcare providers to be on the cutting edge of their expertise knowing that they would be duly rewarded by a well informed and knowledgeable public.

On Dec 6, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that doctors and dentists in private clinics and hospitals can soon decide how much to charge their patients, following a decision by the Cabinet to deregulate the fee structures and let free market reign.