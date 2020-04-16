Department heads who order staff to work in the office can face stern action: JPA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Service Department (PSD) yesterday said stern action, including disciplinary action, can be taken against any officer including heads of department who instruct staff to work at their respective offices, in contravention of orders issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Heads of department or supervisors cannot instruct staff to work at the office, as such a situation could facilitate the spread Covid-19, said Public Service director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman.

In a letter issued today, Mohd Khairul Adib said the contravention of orders issued by any officer authorised under the Act was an offence, and offenders could be penalised under the same law.

He said the aim behind allowing staff to work from home, was to ensure that social distancing could be fully observed.

The director-general added that department heads were required to ensure that only a minimal number of staff members went into the office to work. The heads were also required to make full use of technology to conduct meetings or communicate on a particular matter.

The letter stated that in order to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, the presence of staff at the office was only to be allowed for critical purposes, and this had to be undertaken on a rotation basis among relevant staff members. - Bernama